Trey Kennedy, comedian and actor, releases children’s book celebrating names

Comedian and actor Trey Kennedy, known for his viral videos on Vine, is adding “author” to his resume with the release of his first children’s book, “How You Got Your Name.” The book, which celebrates how children receive their names, is both humorous and heartfelt. “It’s a little bit of play on the baby name culture where names are just being made up,” Kennedy explained. The book, published by HarperCollins, is set to be released on December 3 and can be preordered now.

Kennedy shared that the inspiration for the book came from his own experiences as a new father. “I’ve made my living making jokes and doing stand-up about my life, and now entering parenthood, it felt like the perfect time,” he said. The timing coincides with his son’s second birthday, and Kennedy has already started reading the book to him. “I’m not sure how much he understands yet, but he likes the photos,” he added.

Writing a children’s book was a new venture for Kennedy, whose comedy usually caters to an adult audience. “My first pass at it was just making fun of real people’s names, but the publisher said, ‘We can’t sell this,’” he joked. After revising, the book became a sweeter, more family-friendly take on the subject, ending with a message about how each child’s name has meaning and importance.

Kennedy is also navigating life with two children under the age of two. “My wife, Katie, is amazing. I just helped with a feeding and now I’m here,” he said, acknowledging how hectic life can be with two young children.

The transition from social media comedy to authorship represents Kennedy’s evolving career. He rose to prominence on Vine, gathering millions of followers, and later expanded his reach on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. “Being the funny kid was definitely my identity growing up,” he recalled. “Doing it for a living was never a thought, especially being from Oklahoma. But social media allowed me to pursue it from my college dorm.” Despite the challenges, Kennedy stuck with it. “I thought I’d regret giving it up, so I kept going. Now, it’s become a job that people can understand.”

Kennedy’s new book aims to appeal to both parents and children, with interactive elements designed to keep readers engaged. “I wanted to make something that parents could enjoy as much as kids,” he said. “How You Got Your Name” is available for preorder now and will be released on December 3.