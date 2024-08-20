WISH-TV adds Cincinnati for Indiana Governor’s Debate

INDIANAPOLIS – August 20, 2024 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, parent company of WISH-TV and WNDY, today announced that Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned WKRC-TV 12.2-CW in Cincinnati, OH has committed to televising the 2024 Indiana Governors Debate. This addition adds another six Indiana counties representing 48,070 TV Households able to view the important 2024 Indiana Governor’s Debate.

The “All Indiana Politics Special: The Governor’s Debate” will be broadcast live on Thursday, October 3, 2024 6pm-7pm EDT and originate from the WISH-TV studios in downtown Indianapolis.

McCoy welcomed WKRC to the previously announced Sinclair Broadcasting and Allen Media stations that Circle City Broadcasting has teamed with to air the debate LIVE in all TV Markets throughout the state. Those stations include:

WISH-TV, Indianapolis (CW – Circle City Broadcasting)

(CW – Circle City Broadcasting) WFFT-TV, Fort Wayne (FOX – Allen Media Group)

(FOX – Allen Media Group) WSBT-TV, South Bend (CBS – Sinclair Broadcast Group)

(CBS – Sinclair Broadcast Group) WKRC-TV 12.2, Cincinnati (CW – Sinclair Broadcast Group)

(CW – Sinclair Broadcast Group) WLFI-TV, Lafayette (CBS – Allen Media Group)

(CBS – Allen Media Group) WEVV-TV, Evansville (CBS – Allen Media Group)

(CBS – Allen Media Group) WTHI-TV, Terre Haute (CBS – Allen Media Group)

(CBS – Allen Media Group) WRJK -TV, Chicago (WISH Statewide News Network)

(WISH Statewide News Network) WMYO-TV, Louisville (WISH Statewide News Network)

Republican Mike Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater have all accepted invitations to appear.

“With the addition of WKRC to the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Allen Media Group, and WISH-TV’s current Statewide News Network partners, we are now able to bring this important debate to 128,000 more Hoosiers,” McCoy said. “The entire state is part of our community when it comes to a governor’s race and we at WISH-TV take pride in being the statewide leader when it comes to news.“

The debate moderators will be members of the award-winning News 8 team, led by Phil Sanchez, WISH-TV’s lead political anchor.

Voters can send questions for the candidates to the email address: AskTheCandidates@wishtv.com.

For detailed candidate policy strategy, commentary, and interviews, you can go to: All INdiana Politics Podcast UnPHILtered with Phil Sanchez OrWISHTV.com/politics.

