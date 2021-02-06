Indiana Grown: Artisan Homestead offers skin-care, laundry products

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jerrilee LeMar and her husband have a small herd of Alpine and Saanan dairy goats and a small apiary near the town of Poseyville in southern Indiana.

The goats milk and beeswax are combined with herbs of their own for natural skin-care products and laundry products that the couple sells as Artisan Homestead.

Their products also gets essential oils from another Indiana business, The Lebermuth Co. in South Bend.

Artisan Homstead’s products include goat milk soap and lotion, shaving soap, shampoo bars, doggy shampoo, beeswax lip balm, bug-repellent bars and deodorant. Their products also are available at shops in the Evansville area, and the business makes custom items for weddings, baby showers and companies.

