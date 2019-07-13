Indiana Grown: Lawrence Community Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Sharrona, Zion and Kenneth from the Lawrence Community Gardens stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the organization.

The organization grows food to be donated to pantries, senior homes and community organizations on 7.5 acres of land donated by Monarch Beverage.

The garden is located in Lawrence and the organization’s vision is to provide fresh, affordable produce to the community and support local food pantries.

To learn more about the Lawrence Community Gardens, click the video.

