Indiana Grown: Shannon Family Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Kelly and Sophia Shannon with Shannon Family Farms joined Daybreak to talk about their U-Pick Flower Farm Experience in Crawfordsville.

During the U-Pick experiences, visitors troll through lush fields of beautiful local flowers and cut their own stems to share with others or arrange and enjoy at home.

“When you come out to the farm, you’ll have the opportunity to pick a cup, a bucket, or a kid’s petal pail. You’ll also get a pair of clippers. Then, you’ll go out to the flower field and pick a certain amount of flowers and come back at the end and pay. We can help you arrange if that’s what you’re looking for,” Sophia said.

The farm also has several special events coming up including Pick N’ Paint on Aug. 4, Sons & Sunflowers on Aug. 20, Besties N’ Blooms on Aug. 26, and Live Music in the Flower Field on Sept. 9.

The U-Pick experience is open seven days a week until the first frost in October. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets and additional details are available at the Shannon Family Farms website.