Indiana Grown: Sip & Share Wines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Nicole Kearney of Sip & Share Wines stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about some of the different wines her company offers.

“We produce all vegan wine,”said Kearney. “We have a diversity of wines we do and we are really passionate for creating a community with our wine for people who have been overlooked and under represented by the wine industry.”

Kearney also discussed how her business offers virtual wine tasting.

“We had been looking for a space to have a tasting room, but then COVID hit,” said Kearney.

Sip & Share Wines won the Pacers/Key Bank 2020 Small Business of the Year Award.

