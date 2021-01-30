Indiana Grown: Turchetti’s offers monthly meat subscription service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Turchetti’s Supply & Protein Service is a monthly meat subscription box with some of the best products from two family-owned, Indiana livestock farms.

Owner George Turkette visited “Daybreak” on Saturday to talk about the subscription service. All of the meats are from animals raised without antibiotics and genetic modifications.

Customers across Indiana can order by the 10th of each month for delivery from the 11th to the 17th.

A goal of the service is to provide regenerative protein and to support Indiana small businesses.

Turchetti’s meat market and delicatessen, located in the 1100 block of Prospect Street, remains open Tuesdays through Saturdays with order-ahead options for delivery and curbside pickup during the coronavirus pandemic. Deliveries are made with a refrigerated truck to more than 50 ZIP codes in and around Indianapolis.

Watch the video to learn more.

