Meet Andy Young, Associate Director of Foundation For Youth

Andy Young is the current associate director at Foundation For Youth in Columbus, Indiana. At Foundation For Youth Andy and his team work with kids on positive youth development which includes social, emotional, mental health, and physical activity support.

Andy said, “The way we figure out what a child needs is by building close and meaningful relationships with them.”

Andy takes his job very seriously, he even has a family member receiving help from this program.

“What makes me feel, are the interactions I have with my little, the support and care I can give to him is reciprocated, it is not just me being a mentor… the kiddos are able to teach me as well”.

Andy hopes to continue spreading hope and giving kids opportunities they might not have.