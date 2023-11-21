Meet Chuck Kime, Executive Director of Foundation For Youth

Chuck Kime serves as the executive director of Foundation For Youth. Chuck and his team use an “Umbrella” at FFY, which is one organization that works with many other youth development endeavors.

“We try to reach out to as many partners and families as we can to give kids access to what they need to grow up.”

Chuck believes providing help for youth in need is essential because they are the next generation of leaders. A lot of children at FFY go on to become part of the FFY team as they get older and are able to help the next generation of kids. Chuck is very proud of the impact that he and his team is able to create, and plans on expanding their hope to more children throughout the years.