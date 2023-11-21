Meet Kelly Backmeyer, Director of Big Brother and Big Sisters

Kelly Backmeyer is the Director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters under the umbrella of Foundation For Youth. Big Brothers and Big Sisters is the oldest one on one mentoring program in the United States, it was first established in 1904. Working for Big Brothers and Big Sisters means a lot to Kelly because she is able to help children understand life skills like empathy, respect, trust and commitment.

Kelly said she realizes all humans make mistakes in life, and having someone to guide you after mistakes is essential. Kelly hopes to continue helping children transform into young adults and figure out the three e’s in life which are employed, enrolled or enlisted.

Kelly’s spirit to work continues to grow as she see’s the children she helped, grow up and go on to help others.