Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Meet Kelly Backmeyer, Director of Big Brother and Big Sisters

Kelly Backmeyer: IYS

by: Jenny Moreno
Posted: / Updated:

Kelly Backmeyer is the Director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters under the umbrella of Foundation For Youth. Big Brothers and Big Sisters is the oldest one on one mentoring program in the United States, it was first established in 1904. Working for Big Brothers and Big Sisters means a lot to Kelly because she is able to help children understand life skills like empathy, respect, trust and commitment.

Kelly said she realizes all humans make mistakes in life, and having someone to guide you after mistakes is essential. Kelly hopes to continue helping children transform into young adults and figure out the three e’s in life which are employed, enrolled or enlisted.

Kelly’s spirit to work continues to grow as she see’s the children she helped, grow up and go on to help others.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Meet James Fahrenkamp, Boys &...
Indiana Youth Services - Extended Conversations /
Meet Emily Freeman, Program Director...
Community /
Meet Brandon Halleck, Chief Operating...
Community /
Meet James McFadden from YMCA...
Indiana Youth Services - Extended Conversations /
Meet Amy Dahm Just, Executive...
Indiana Youth Services - Extended Conversations /
Meet Safe Place Coordinator Cameron...
Indiana Youth Services - Extended Conversations /
Meet Savannah Mowery
Indiana Youth Services - Extended Conversations /
Meet Ashlyn Douthitt, Supervisor of...
Community /