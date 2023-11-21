Indiana Youth Association celebrates The Foundation For Youth

The Foundation For Youth was established in 1928 in Columbus, Indiana. Their mission is to “provide guided youth development and social emotional wellness.”

Andy Young, Associate Director at FFY, said, “Foundation For Youth is a really unique nonprofit in Indiana and in the nation, there is not many like us because we house a lot of local and national nonprofits under our door.”

FFY has many organizations under their umbrella like FFY Aquatics, FFY Athletics, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Bartholomew County, Boys and Girls Club, and Columbus Indiana youth camp.

FFY gives children and young adults the opportunity to have one on one conversations with mentors to understand life skills and create a better future. Children and young adults are also given the opportunity to be themselves and get playtime with others.

Kelly Backmeyer, program director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, said, “Being able to give the gift of presence, being there for somebody else and to see them achieve something and them feel the accomplishment is everything.”

At FFY, hope is not only seen within the children but also through the employees and mentors which makes Foundation For Youth accomplish their mission daily. Many employees at FFY were once the children in need who received help, and now are able to give help to others.

Foundation For Youth also believes in “Your Voice, Our Vision” by accepting feedback and working within the community to meet their needs.

Learn more about Foundation For Youth and how you can help here.