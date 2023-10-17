Meet Brandon Halleck, Chief Operating Officer for CASY

Brandon Halleck is the Chief Operating Officer for Chances and Services for Youth, also known as “CASY.” Brandon works every day to expand the mentoring programming and resources in the Wabash Valley to other counties. He also is a prime believer in not only helping the children, but parents as well. Brandon wants the lessons taught to the children to be carried over to the adults as well.

Brandon recently celebrated his 26th year at “CASY,” he started right after college and has moved up over the years. Brandon loves his job and will continue to find many ways to change kids futures.