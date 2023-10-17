Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Meet Brandon Halleck, Chief Operating Officer for CASY

Brandon Halleck

by: Jenny Moreno
Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Halleck is the Chief Operating Officer for Chances and Services for Youth, also known as “CASY.” Brandon works every day to expand the mentoring programming and resources in the Wabash Valley to other counties. He also is a prime believer in not only helping the children, but parents as well. Brandon wants the lessons taught to the children to be carried over to the adults as well.

Brandon recently celebrated his 26th year at “CASY,” he started right after college and has moved up over the years. Brandon loves his job and will continue to find many ways to change kids futures.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Meet Emily Freeman, Program Director...
Community /
A new spot to gather...
Local News /
Chances and Services for Youth...
Community /
Community Link: Mitch Daniels Leadership...
Community Link /
Share your best Indiana fall...
Community /
8 Community Calendar picks: Things...
Local News /
Community Link: Te’Andra Tough Foundation
Community Link /
Culture leads movements in Latin...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /