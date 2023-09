Meet Savannah Mowery

Savannah Mowery is a 19 year old that has been receiving support from Safe Place for over 3 years now. Savannah become homeless at the age of 15 and called the hotline. She was able to receive resources and support from Cameron Shackelford, the Safe Place coordinator. Savannah was able to find value within herself and others as a result of working with Safe Place. Their team believed in her and stood by her side which is something she will never forget.