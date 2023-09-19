Safe Place provides access to immediate help and safety to young people

Indiana Youth Services Association is recognizing youth service bureaus around the state of Indiana for their work to make the community a better place. There are twenty six youth bureaus across the state of Indiana providing safe places for children and teens in need. This month’s bureau is Safe Place.

In the beginning of 2023, Safe Place was able to help three times more youth than they did in 2022. This was made possible by new funding that was used for additional resources and training for new staff members. Last fall, Safe Place had staff members trained in QPR suicide prevention. The Safe Place team also completed training in youth mental health first aid, which has now allowed them to provide training for others statewide.

Safe Place offers multiple programs including providing youth advocates that mentor those dealing with crises such as mental health awareness, homelessness, family problems and more. Safe Place also offers resources such as food, clothing, transportation and help finding shelter.

Safe Place has multiple sites set up in communities so those in need are able to walk in and seek support from a variety of locations. Safe Place also offers a 24/7 crisis line for those in need. Teens can text the word “SAFE” along with their current location to the number (44357) for immediate help.

Safe Place has existed since the 1980’s and has been able to help a growing number of youth. The IYSA is funded by the generosity of others who believe in their mission “Creating hope for today and tomorrow.” To learn more you can visit IYSA.