INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brooke Martin was chosen Indianapolis’ “Best TV Personality” in the IndyStar’s second annual Best Things.

More than 100,000 votes were cast. Martin won in a landslide with 43% of the votes in her category.

She had the most votes in the entire Things to Do and See category, even beating out Indiana Pacers player Victor Oladipo, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and St. Elmo Steak House.

WISH-TV thanks IndyStar and everyone who voted for Brooke Martin.