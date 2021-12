Community

It’s not too late to donate toys for WISH Tree and Toys for Tots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s still time to donate to the annual WISH Tree and Toys for Tots toy drive this season.

You can donate new, unwrapped toys at any of our sponsor locations.

You can also make donations online at Toys For Tots.

We’d like to thank our sponsors for their generous donations this year.

Ed Martin Automotive Group

The National Bank of Indianapolis

PGA TOUR Superstore

Doxim

Papa Murphy’s

The RoomPlace