Jasmine Minor elected VP of broadcast for Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-Team 8’s Jasmine Minor has been elected to serve as vice president of broadcast for the Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists. Minor was unanimously chosen by the nominating committee to serve as vice president. She was voted in by IABJ members, joining seven other members of the 2022-23 IABJ executive board.

“I was honored to be asked to serve by my fellow news colleagues,” said Minor. “I’m thrilled to be on a team determined to exalt, magnify, and succeed the Black journalists in this city. Our voices and our work matter. New heights will be reached this year, as the purpose and talent in each of us is too great to stay hidden.”

IABJ was officially conceived in 1991 and is one of the longest standing Black journalist chapters in the country. IABJ members advocate for balanced and inclusive news reporting, the hiring of more African American journalists and mentoring and offering scholarships to college and high school students.

Minor’s goal will be to advance Black journalists working in television in Indiana. She joined the WISH-TV family in June 2021 as an investigative reporter and fill-in anchor. She won an Emmy in 2018 and has been nominated five times. Minor won the National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence award in 2020, a national award recognizing journalism that best covers the Black experience or addresses issues affecting the worldwide Black community.

Minor has worked in all aspects of journalism including production, print, broadcast, and digital. She served as an on-air NFL Draft reporter for CSN Chicago as well as a college tennis sideline reporter and analyst for ESPN3.