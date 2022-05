Community

LIVE: Watch the 500 Festival Memorial Service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This Memorial Day, we pause to honor and remember the Hoosier soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation. Join WISH-TV for a live stream of the American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service.

This program will be enhanced and exclusively broadcasted without commercial interruption on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV and 2 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23.