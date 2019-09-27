WISH-TV, Crime Stoppers team up for shred-it event

Living Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Crime Stoppers hosts shredding day throughout Indianapolis

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – WISH-TV will again team up with Crime Stoppers for the annual Community Shred-It event. You’ll be able to shred personal or unwanted material, recycle electronics and dispose of prescription drugs.

The event is set to take place on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5.

There are a number of drop-off locations available in and around the Indianapolis area.

We are sponsoring the location in Carmel.

Drop-off locations include:

  • 1000 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
  • Creekside Middle School, 3525 W. 126th St., Carmel.
  • Greenwood Park Mall, 1251 U.S. 31 N.
  • Speedway Police Department, 1410 N. Lynhurst Drive.
  • Lawrence Police Department, 9001 E. 59 St.


A $5 donation is requested per box.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: