WISH-TV, Crime Stoppers team up for shred-it event

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – WISH-TV will again team up with Crime Stoppers for the annual Community Shred-It event. You’ll be able to shred personal or unwanted material, recycle electronics and dispose of prescription drugs.

The event is set to take place on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5.

There are a number of drop-off locations available in and around the Indianapolis area.

We are sponsoring the location in Carmel.

Drop-off locations include:

1000 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Creekside Middle School, 3525 W. 126th St., Carmel.

Greenwood Park Mall, 1251 U.S. 31 N.

Speedway Police Department, 1410 N. Lynhurst Drive.

Lawrence Police Department, 9001 E. 59 St.



A $5 donation is requested per box.