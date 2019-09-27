WISH-TV, Crime Stoppers team up for shred-it event

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – WISH-TV will again team up with Crime Stoppers for the annual Community Shred-It event. You’ll be able to shred personal or unwanted material, recycle electronics and dispose of prescription drugs.
The event is set to take place on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5.
There are a number of drop-off locations available in and around the Indianapolis area.
We are sponsoring the location in Carmel.
Drop-off locations include:
- 1000 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
- Creekside Middle School, 3525 W. 126th St., Carmel.
- Greenwood Park Mall, 1251 U.S. 31 N.
- Speedway Police Department, 1410 N. Lynhurst Drive.
- Lawrence Police Department, 9001 E. 59 St.
A $5 donation is requested per box.