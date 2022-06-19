Locals Only

AC Golf Classic: will Colts HC Frank Reich come out on top?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The AC Golf Classic tees off Monday with the goal of fundraising for Teachers’ Treasures, a non-profit store for teachers to obtain school supplies for students in need.

With a collection of the most prominent figures of the sports community of Central Indiana coming together for the special summer tradition, competitive spirits are still high.

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich took to the Colts’ Complex golf course to get his swing warmed up before Monday’s tee time.

#Colts Coach Frank Reich isn’t messing around! He’s trying to win it all 🤣🤣🤣 Let’s GO!!!! 😎⛳️🔥 Hope we raise a lot of money for @TTindy #ACGolfClassic22 pic.twitter.com/4fn8oiLchZ — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) June 19, 2022

The annual AC Charity Golf Classic raised $330,000 for the organization back in 2021.