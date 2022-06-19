Locals Only

AC Golf Classic: will Colts HC Frank Reich come out on top?

by: Tony Brunenkant
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The AC Golf Classic tees off Monday with the goal of fundraising for Teachers’ Treasures, a non-profit store for teachers to obtain school supplies for students in need.

With a collection of the most prominent figures of the sports community of Central Indiana coming together for the special summer tradition, competitive spirits are still high.

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich took to the Colts’ Complex golf course to get his swing warmed up before Monday’s tee time.

The annual AC Charity Golf Classic raised $330,000 for the organization back in 2021.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fitzpatrick a winner again at Brookline as US Open champion

Sports /

Indy residents walk the canal in an effort to ‘Save the Soil’

Local /

Heat builds again next week

Weather Blog /

US is worried about Russia using new efforts to exploit divisions in 2022 midterms

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.