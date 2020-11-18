McCoy teams up with Cox Media Group to launch the ‘Multicultural News Network’ – The All Inclusive News Network

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multicultural News Network (MNN), a non-partisan, national news network that will bring an unbiased national forum for the voices of America’s underserved multicultural communities, will launch in the second half of 2021. MNN will produce live, daily news and other programming serving multicultural communities including, but not limited to: Blacks, Hispanics, LGBTQ communities, Asians, Native Americans, people of Middle Eastern descent, and others. Much of MNN’s content will be produced and delivered by its respective multicultural community to ensure their authentic voice is being heard on a regular and national basis.

MNN will be based in Indianapolis, in a 69,000 square foot facility – also home to Circle City Broadcasting’s WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23. Additional news bureaus will be located around the country. Launch advertisers, sponsors, and distribution partners will be announced in the near future.

MNN was founded by DuJuan McCoy, owner and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. McCoy will serve as MNN’s chairman & CEO. MNN has also begun to forge strategic relationships with Circle City Broadcasting and Cox Media Group (CMG). MNN plans to utilize stations, newsrooms, and news bureau resources in dozens of markets across the US including Washington, DC.

“MNN has been in development for a few years, and I am very excited to make this announcement alongside many valued and supportive partners,” said McCoy. “We believe MNN will change the way Americans view news while providing a national platform for many underserved, diverse communities that are voiceless in America’s current national news media landscape. Numerous multicultural communities will now have a regular platform for their stories and perspectives to be heard. Additionally, I believe MNN can become for the city of Indianapolis what CNN became for Atlanta.”

CMG’s Executive Chairman Steve Pruett said, “CMG strongly supports increasing diversity in media and providing authentic, unbiased platforms for underserved voices to be heard. We too, look forward to helping change and diversify the landscape of news in the US, which is the objective of MNN.”

About Circle City Broadcasting (CCB):

Circle City Broadcating is an Indianapolis based media company founded and headed by 30+ year TV veteran, DuJuan A. McCoy, former owner and CEO of Bayou City Broadcasting. Through its brands, CCB exemplifies an unwavering commitment to broadcasting, diversity in media, community service, and providing high-quality news content to its viewers. CCB brands include: WISH-TV, Central Indiana’s affiliate of The CW network and producer of more local news than any other station in Indiana; MyINDY-TV 23, an affiliate of MyNetwork which airs over 100 local live sporting events annually; WISHTV.com; Circulus Digital, a market leader in local digital advertising; and the All INdiana Podcast Network. Learn more about Circle City Broadcasting and its brands at CircleCityBroadcasting.com.

About Cox Media Group:

Cox Media Group (“CMG”) is an industry-leading media company with best-in-class brands, award winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to diverse audiences in the communities it serves. The company’s operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 54 radio stations in 10 markets and numerous multi-platform streaming video and digital platforms. CMG’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable independent stations. Additionally, CMG operates the National Advertising Platform business CoxReps; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services with Local Solutions. The new CMG was built in December 2019 when the television assets of Northwest Broadcasting were acquired by Terrier Media Buyer, Inc. through the acquisition of NBI Holdings, LLC, which subsequently acquired certain television, radio, newspaper and other media assets of Cox Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliates. For more information about CMG and its businesses, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.