Meet Emily Freeman, Program Director for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Wabash Valley

Emily Freeman

by: Jenny Moreno
Posted: / Updated:

Emily Freeman is the Program Director for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Wabash Valley, a partner organization of Chances and Services for Youth. They have a community based program which matches adult volunteers with youth. Their site-based program revolves around working with high school students who then mentor elementary students.

Emily loves her job and the positive experiences it creates for young children and adults. Emily also believes anyone can be become a mentor if they put their heart and dedication into it.

