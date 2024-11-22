National Bank of Indianapolis backs WISH Tree toy drive

The National Bank of Indianapolis has once again partnered with WISH-TV to support the annual WISH Tree toy drive, which collects toys for children in need across Central Indiana. Kristen Hodge, a representative from the bank, highlighted the organization’s commitment to community involvement, particularly during the holiday season.

“As Indianapolis’s largest locally owned bank, our partnership with the community is key and important,” Hodge said. “We want to serve and love our neighbors all year, but especially this time of year. It’s an opportunity to share that love.”

The toy drive, benefiting Toys for Tots, has grown into a significant tradition. Last year, over 66,000 toys were collected, serving 65,000 children, with 2,500 of those toys contributed through National Bank of Indianapolis branch locations. Hodge emphasized the personal connection that employees feel toward the initiative, describing how their competitive spirit drives them to contribute more each year. “Our 300 employees are passionate about this mission. It’s not just corporate—it’s personal,” she said.

Hodge also reflected on the joy of giving, recounting memories of receiving gifts like the Barbie Dream House as a child. “Buying a gift and sharing it with a child brings back those memories,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see so many people coming together for this cause.”

For those who wish to participate, the bank’s 13 Central Indiana branch locations serve as collection points for new, unwrapped toys. Hodge encouraged everyone to contribute. “Bring one, two, or more toys to any of our branches. Every donation helps spread joy to children in need.”

The WISH Tree initiative continues to highlight the generosity of the community, with residents and organizations rallying to support families they may never meet. “The spirit of giving is what makes this so special,” Hodge said. “We’re grateful to be part of it and to play a small role in such a big mission.”

Details on how to donate, including branch locations, are available at wishtv.com/toys.