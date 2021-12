Community

News 8 anchor Scott Sander featured in Carmel Monthly magazine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 “Daybreak” anchor Scott Sander is featured on the cover of November’s Carmel Monthly magazine.

In the magazine article, Sander talks about his years with the Carmel High School radio station WHJE. Sander is a 1990 graduate of the Hamilton County school.

After high school, Sander made the transition from radio to television broadcasting while a student at the University of Missouri.

Sander again lives in Carmel today and has been a “Daybreak” anchor since 2007.