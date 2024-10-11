Search
News 8’s Cody Adams emcees silent auction

News 8's Cody Adams (right) was an emcee for the Indiana Youth Services Association silent auction on Oct. 19, 2024, at Ritz Charles in Carmel, Indiana. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis-based Indiana Youth Services Association had a silent auction Thursday night to raise money to prevent youth substance abuse.

The Vegas-themed event was at the Ritz Charles wedding and event venue.

News 8’s Cody Adams, a host of “Life.Style.Live!” and “All Indiana.” was an emcee.

