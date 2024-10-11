News 8’s Cody Adams emcees silent auction
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis-based Indiana Youth Services Association had a silent auction Thursday night to raise money to prevent youth substance abuse.
The Vegas-themed event was at the Ritz Charles wedding and event venue.
News 8’s Cody Adams, a host of “Life.Style.Live!” and “All Indiana.” was an emcee.
