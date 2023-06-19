Search
News 8’s Katiera emcees Health is Wealth Conference

by: Michaela Springer
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Health is Wealth Conference, hosted by the nonprofit G.L.A.M., celebrated Juneteenth by shining a light on health, medicine, and how food can heal the body.

News 8’s Katiera Winfrey emceed the event, which focused on womb health for women and provided tools for people to take control of their health.

Queen Afua, a global health advocate and herbalist, says emotions can directly tie into food choices.

“We are carrying so many issues because of our broken homes, broken families, our economic levels, these are health disparities that affect your emotions. When you are emotionally overwhelmed, you eat fast food,” Afua said.

Along with womb health, the event discussed food insecurity, and how fruits and vegetables that are easily accessible can impact health outcomes for the better.

