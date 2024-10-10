Noblesville Creates hosts first ‘Arts Crawl’ through historic downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most people have gone on or at least heard of a bar crawl. Noblesville Creates is taking that idea and hosting an “Arts Crawl” on Saturday throughout downtown.

The trail will take people around downtown Noblesville to different businesses and activities.

It all starts at Noblesville Creates off of 8th Street. Executive Director, Aili McGill says they hope to take visitors and residents alike to see all the landmarks and to discover some hidden gems.

“We are highlighting all the different arts assets that we have in downtown,” McGill said. “You can come, you can do art activities with us, but you’ll be able to explore all these really cool places, meet artists, meet musicians and of course, have a few things to drink as well.”

Activities will have crawlers discover their own creativity. There will also be vendors selling crafts and food throughout downtown.

Musicians like Chris Baird will be scared around performing as well.

He will be performing as both a solo artist and with his band.

“Noblesville has a rich arts community,” Baird said. “There’s lots of great musicians, lots of great artists and a super supportive city.”

Some of the activites include decorating pottery, hosted by Looking Glass pottery studio or making a comic book collage.

Caravan Classes will be offering a paiting activity. Owner Deanna Leonard says it’s exciting to be included in the inaugural crawl.

“It certainly is a way to highlight our historic downtown,” Leonard said. “It’s also a way to show the opportunities that we have around.”

It’s free to go on the crawl, however the activities do vary in price. VIP tickets are available which include all the activities and discounted food and drinks along the route.

The Noblesville Arts Crawl kicks off at noon on Saturday and runs until 5 p.m.

To hear more about the Arts Crawl from our guests from earlier on Daybreak, watch the video below.