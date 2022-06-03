Community

Pack the Cruiser Food Drive returns this Saturday

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday, June 2, Hamilton and Johnson County law enforcement officers be starting their four-hour food drive at 10 a.m.

They are asking customers to help children in need during the summer months.

The following food items are what they are asking from the community:

Peanut butter & jelly (plastic jar)

Canned fruit and vegetables

Cereal boxes

Granola bars

Applesauce & fruit cups

Instant oatmeal

Mac & cheese cups

Canned tuna & chicken

Hamilton County law enforcement officers will be at the following locations and will provide shopping lists:

11700 Olio Road, Fishers

9799 E. 116th Street, Fishers

7272 Fishers Crossing Drive (116th and Allisonville)

172 W. Logan Street, Noblesville

14800 Hazel Dell Crossing, Noblesville

17447 Carey Road, Westfield

150 W. 161st Street, Westfield

1217 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel

10679 N. Michigan Road, Carmel

In Johnson County, law enforcement in Franklin and Greenwood will be at the following stores: