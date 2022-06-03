Pack the Cruiser Food Drive returns this Saturday

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday, June 2, Hamilton and Johnson County law enforcement officers be starting their four-hour food drive at 10 a.m.
They are asking customers to help children in need during the summer months.
The following food items are what they are asking from the community:
- Peanut butter & jelly (plastic jar)
- Canned fruit and vegetables
- Cereal boxes
- Granola bars
- Applesauce & fruit cups
- Instant oatmeal
- Mac & cheese cups
- Canned tuna & chicken
Hamilton County law enforcement officers will be at the following locations and will provide shopping lists:
- 11700 Olio Road, Fishers
- 9799 E. 116th Street, Fishers
- 7272 Fishers Crossing Drive (116th and Allisonville)
- 172 W. Logan Street, Noblesville
- 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing, Noblesville
- 17447 Carey Road, Westfield
- 150 W. 161st Street, Westfield
- 1217 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel
- 10679 N. Michigan Road, Carmel
In Johnson County, law enforcement in Franklin and Greenwood will be at the following stores:
- 2200 Independence Drive, Greenwood
- 3100 Meridian Park Drive, Greenwood
- 5961 N. SR 135, Greenwood
- 970 N. Morton Street, Franklin