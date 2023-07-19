Join WISH-TV’s Gr8 Paper Push to help Indiana classrooms in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ninth annual WISH-TV Gr8 Paper Push begins Wednesday.

Each year, WISH-TV partners with Teachers’ Treasures to raise money and school supplies for teachers in Indianapolis. For every $1 donated, Teachers’ Treasures is able to distribute $15 worth of school supplies to students and classrooms in need.

According to the National Education Association, well over 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies and each year they spend an average of $800-$1,200 to help their students succeed.

In 2022, we collected more than $310,000 to help support area teachers.

To donate, click here. The last day to donate is Aug. 3.