WISH-TV's Gr8 Paper Push to help Indiana classrooms in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday is the last day to donate to WISH-TV’s ninth annual Gr8 Paper Push.

The initiative helps stock classrooms across central Indiana with school supplies.

Margaret Sheehan from Teachers’ Treasures joined Daybreak to speak more about the organization and how they help teachers across Indiana.

The organization is turning $1 worth of supplies into $15 worth of supplies. In 2022, we collected more than $310,000 to help support area teachers.

According to the National Education Association, more than 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies and each year they spend an average of $800-$1,200 to help their students succeed.

