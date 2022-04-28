Community

‘Pet Pals TV’: Worker shortages affecting animal health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cheri Storms, Executive Director of Pet Friendly Services.

Storms says there is a shortage of veterinarians nationwide. Many people are quitting due to fatigue and the pandemic. Storms recommends people call their local vets right now to get their pets fixed during mating season.

Pet Friendly services sells license plates to raise money toward animal wellbeing. License plates are available for $40. A portion of the money goes toward helping animals. This has generated over $4M dollars so far, and funded 185,000 surgeries.

Those interested in purchasing a license plate from Pet Friendly Services can find out more information on their website.