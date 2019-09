INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve got some programming changes for Friday, Sept. 27.

Friday night’s Cubs vs. Cardinals game, originally scheduled to air on MyINDY-TV 23, will now air on WISH-TV.

Over on MyINDY-TV 23, we’ll have high school football with North Central at Carmel.

Due to the Cubs game, News 8 at 10 p.m. will now air on MyINDY-TV 23.

Masters of Illusion, The Big Stage & Peaking will now air on Saturday night on WISH at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.