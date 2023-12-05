Real Talk: Sexual Health

Real Talk is a unique series on WISH-TV that involves youth speaking up on a variety of topics that affect them and their community. WISH-TV partners with youth agencies throughout Indianapolis which gives many youth a chance to speak up.

Throughout the series youth leaders were selected to highlight a series of topics important to them and their community. They gathered feedback from other youth agencies, local Stakeholders, and parents. This series allowed for youth leaders to get training in television, podcast production, project management and community engagement.

On this episode of Real Talk Brittney Noble was joined by youth leaders Lakyah and Jelia. They were able to talk with youth from across the city in studio. There was also a panel of experts in this conversation including Dr. Tracey Wilkinson Associate Professor of Pediatrics at IU school of medicine, Robert Kellman Senior Program Manager Of Community Engagement at The Damien Center and Abby Hunt Executive Director Of Health Care Education And Training.

This episode will be talking about sexual health, it is the third topic featured in the series. Previous topics discussed were on social media and civic engagement.

“We chose the topic sexual health because we realized that with everything going on in the world, sexual health is not being talked about in schools, it has become an overlooked topic, which is not okay because people need to know how to protect themselves” said youth leader Jelia.

Real Talk members took two weekends to gather information from youths and adults on the sexual health topic.

A majority of the youth felt it was important to learn what comes after sexual intercourse, more information on diseases caused by sexual intercourse, and overall more background information on sexual health. There are many consequences to not being educated on sexual health which is the main reason youth believe this is an important topic to touch.

When talking to the experts their main message to spread to youth was to disregard society standards on sexual health and understand that puberty and becoming a sexual individual is completely normal which is why it is important to become educated on the topic. They also let youth know this can be an uncomfortable situation to talk about but there are many resources in today’s society to help.

On December 16th from 12-4pm there will be free STI and HIV testing provided by The Damion Center and Voices at at 1415 Shelby Street Indianapolis, IN 46203.

Learn more about sexual health education here.