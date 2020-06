Sign up for 2020 Indy Ultimate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to be a sponsor of the Indy Ultimate as part of the city’s Bicentennial celebration.

The run/walk from the Indiana Sports Corp will take you through places like Lucas Oil Stadium and Victory Field, plus other downtown landmarks.

The Indy Ultimate is Saturday, July 25.

Part of the registration fee will benefit the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund for restaurant and tourism workers.