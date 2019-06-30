Teen singer talks about experiences with Indianapolis Children’s Choir

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Children’s choir is one of the city’s most recognizable music education programs and choral groups.

The choir brings in hundreds of students, but one student opened up about how the choir has affected her life.

Saylor Hershman, 13, has been involved with the Indianapolis Children’s Choir for three years.

“I was nervous because I didn’t know anyone at first, but then I met a bunch of friends and I was super happy I did it,” explained Hershman.

Hershman said she has had the opportunity to sing in amazing places. She was recently performing in Dallas, and she was also part of a group of singers who sang at late Senator Richard Lugar’s funeral.

She will be heading to Europe on Monday to continue to explore singing opportunities.

“We want to make sure these guys are getting wonderful experiences,” explained Joshua Pedde, the director of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir.

