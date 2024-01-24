The Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program creates hope for today and tomorrow

The number of identified cases of human trafficking increase each year across the country and in the state of Indiana. Since the National Human Trafficking Hotline was established in 2007 through the end of 2019, there have been 63,380 cases of trafficked adults and minors identified across the U.S.; 755 cases originated in Indiana. The Indiana Youth Services Association works with the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program to combat human trafficking in our state.

In 2015 the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program (ITVAP) was created to raise awareness, increase identification of trafficked youth, and increase service resources to meet their needs.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call 1(888) 373-7888 or text 233733 with “HELP” or “INFO.” Trafficking of a minor is child abuse in Indiana, and for suspected trafficking involving minors call the Indiana DCS Hotline at (800) 800-5556.