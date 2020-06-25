Community

‘We Stand Together’: Charles Harrison

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “We Stand Together” is a campaign launched by WISH-TV. It’s an opportunity for progress within our community and promotes a conversation, providing a voice to speak of the problems of racial inequality and look toward solutions.

Rev. Charles Harrison, of Barnes United Methodist Church, is known for his work with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, a faith-based organization working to combat violence in the city.

Harrison grew up in southern Indiana, and while he says he has seen some progress in his lifetime, there is still much to be done.

Click the video to learn more and to see his interview with News 8’s Phil Sanchez.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IPS preparing for bumps in the road with in-person and e-learning option

Local /

3 ‘Scrubs’ episodes removed from Hulu over use of blackface

Entertainment /

NASA names headquarters after ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson

National /

Trump administration says it won’t carry out a nuclear weapons test ‘at this time’

Politics /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.