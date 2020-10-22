We Stand Together: Cassidy Hall, Christian Theological Seminary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Being committed to fighting social injustice through self-reflection and faith — that’s a big part of the approach of Christian Theological Seminary students who are committed to pushing back against systemic racism.

News 8’s Alexis Rogers spoke with a student and local podcaster, Cassidy Hall, about what it will take to confront racism in Indianapolis.

