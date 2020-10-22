We Stand Together

We Stand Together: Cassidy Hall, Christian Theological Seminary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Being committed to fighting social injustice through self-reflection and faith — that’s a big part of the approach of Christian Theological Seminary students who are committed to pushing back against systemic racism.

News 8’s Alexis Rogers spoke with a student and local podcaster, Cassidy Hall, about what it will take to confront racism in Indianapolis.

Click the video for the full interview in another segment of “We Stand Together.”

You can also listen to our “We Stand Together” podcast and other episodes anytime online.

