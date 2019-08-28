WISH Patrol heads back to school with biggest surprise yet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With students across Central Indiana back at school, the WISH Patrol once again partnered with Teachers’ Treasures to surprise an Indianapolis elementary school.

The WISH Patrol visited James Russell Lowell School IPS 51 in early August to surprise the students, teachers, and staff with a first day of school they will never forget.

“A lot of our students have faced a lot of adversity in their lives and they’d have a lot of the adverse childhood experiences that impact not just learning but it impacts their development as young people,” said Principal Pat Lumbley. “We have a great majority of our students that have those things in common.”

In total, 11 different Central Indiana businesses joined the WISH Patrol to surprise the students, teachers, and staff at IPS 51 with surprises worth thousands of dollars.

