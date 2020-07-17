WISH Patrol teams up with Subway to pay it forward

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The year 2020 has been a difficult one for many Hoosiers, and we’re only in July. From the COVID-19 pandemic to social unrest, we’ve been through a lot.

The WISH Patrol partnered with a group of central Indiana Subway franchise owners to help spread some positivity during these not so positive times.

Armed with 200 $25 gift cards from Subway, the WISH Patrol team traveled across central Indiana handing the gift cards to unsuspecting people. The only catch was that they had to pay it forward, giving a second gift card to someone else in need.

“We are very glad to be partnering with WISH-TV to go around Indianapolis and bless some individuals,” said Terry Anthony, a Subway franchise owner. “Whether it’s been the coronavirus, whether it’s been the social unrest, we wanted to find a common bond, a common bond that we are Indy. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Danville, the north side, south side, or east side, let’s all come together and get through this crisis together.”

If you know of someone deserving of a WISH Patrol surprise, click here to nominate them.