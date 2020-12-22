WISH Tree campaign gets big donation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A huge donation happened Monday for local kids this Christmas.

The Knights of Columbus took part in WISH-TV’s WISH Tree event for the first time this year. The organization donated more than three pallets worth of toys and books. That’s about 1,600 items.

Global Plastics on the northwest side had some extra warehouse space and partnered with the Knights of Columbus to start collecting toys last fall. They plan to keep up the donation efforts.

Jim Spitznogle of Global Plastics, said, “I don’t see how you could stop. It’s a lot of fun and you see a lot of good that happens. A lot of smiles.”

Kris Hodel of the Knights of Columbus in Carmel, said, “It just makes you feel good that these books are getting put to good use and kids are getting to read and learn and actually spend family time during this pandemic.”

Two Men and a Truck helped pack up the toys for WISH Tree. All donations from the WISH Tree campaign go to the Indy Public Safety Foundation.