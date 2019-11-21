WISH Tree returns for 30th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Celebrating its 30th consecutive year WISH Tree is a toy collection drive benefiting children and families in the Indianapolis area.

WISH-TV, together with its partners, collects thousands of toys to be distributed by the Indy Public Safety Foundation. The IPSF is a non-profit organization which supports the IMPD, IFD, and IEMS agencies, and distributes toys through several holiday initiatives, such as Clothe-a-Child, Breakfast with Santa, and Shop-with-a-Cop; as well as when responding to emergency calls related to fire, domestic disturbances, and general welfare incidents involving children throughout the year.

WISH Tree collects toys from the public with the help of partner drop-off locations across greater Indianapolis.

Drop off toys at these locations:

Ed Martin Acura, 3800 E 96th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Ed Martin Buick GMC, 9896 N Michigan Road, Carmel, IN 46032

Ed Martin Honda, 770 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Ed Martin Nissan, 802 N. Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Ed Martin Nissan, 13397 Britton Park Rd, Fishers, IN 46038

Ed Martin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2109 E. 53rd St, Anderson, IN 46013

Ed Martin Chevrolet Cadillac, 5400 Scatterfield Rd, Anderson, IN 46013

Ed Martin Nissan, 2115 E. 53rd St, Anderson, IN 46013

Ed Martin Toyota, 9230 E. 141st, Noblesville, IN 46060

Norris Choplin Schroeder, 101 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

B105.7, Emmis Building, 40 Monument Circle, Suite 700 Indianapolis, IN 46204

WISH-TV Studios, 1950 N Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Local business and organizations are also encouraged to conduct internal toys drives to be collected during Tweet for Toys, one of WISH Tree’s signature events, which takes place early in December and helps launch the larger WISH Tree campaign.