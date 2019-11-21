WISH Tree returns for 30th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Celebrating its 30th consecutive year WISH Tree is a toy collection drive benefiting children and families in the Indianapolis area.
WISH-TV, together with its partners, collects thousands of toys to be distributed by the Indy Public Safety Foundation. The IPSF is a non-profit organization which supports the IMPD, IFD, and IEMS agencies, and distributes toys through several holiday initiatives, such as Clothe-a-Child, Breakfast with Santa, and Shop-with-a-Cop; as well as when responding to emergency calls related to fire, domestic disturbances, and general welfare incidents involving children throughout the year.
WISH Tree collects toys from the public with the help of partner drop-off locations across greater Indianapolis.
Drop off toys at these locations:
- Ed Martin Acura, 3800 E 96th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Ed Martin Buick GMC, 9896 N Michigan Road, Carmel, IN 46032
- Ed Martin Honda, 770 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- Ed Martin Nissan, 802 N. Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- Ed Martin Nissan, 13397 Britton Park Rd, Fishers, IN 46038
- Ed Martin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2109 E. 53rd St, Anderson, IN 46013
- Ed Martin Chevrolet Cadillac, 5400 Scatterfield Rd, Anderson, IN 46013
- Ed Martin Nissan, 2115 E. 53rd St, Anderson, IN 46013
- Ed Martin Toyota, 9230 E. 141st, Noblesville, IN 46060
- Norris Choplin Schroeder, 101 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- B105.7, Emmis Building, 40 Monument Circle, Suite 700 Indianapolis, IN 46204
- WISH-TV Studios, 1950 N Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Local business and organizations are also encouraged to conduct internal toys drives to be collected during Tweet for Toys, one of WISH Tree’s signature events, which takes place early in December and helps launch the larger WISH Tree campaign.