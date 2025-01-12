WISH-TV anchor Hanna Mordoh welcomes baby boy

Hanna Mordoh and her husband Ben with their new baby boy, Graham Peter. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 Daybreak anchor Hanna Mordoh and her husband Ben are celebrating the newest addition to their family.

Graham Peter was born Sunday morning, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

He’s now the youngest of three, joining big sister Grace and big brother Cooper.

Hanna was born and raised in Indiana, and joined the WISH-TV team in 2020. She expects to be back on Daybreak in April.