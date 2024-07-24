WISH-TV announces debate in Indiana Governor’s race, ‘first of its kind’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, parent company of WISH-TV and WNDY, today announced a first-of-its-kind agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting and Allen Media Group that will allow WISH-TV’s debate in the Indiana Governor’s race to air live statewide.

The “All Indiana Politics Special: The Governor’s Debate” will be Thursday, October 3 at 6pm and originate from the WISH-TV studios in downtown Indianapolis.

McCoy also confirmed that as a result of the enormous importance and interest in the event, Circle City Broadcasting has teamed with Sinclair Broadcasting and Allen Media to air the one-hour debate LIVE in all TV Markets throughout the state around Indiana, including:

WISH-TV, Indianapolis (CW – Circle City Broadcasting)

WFFT-TV, Fort Wayne (FOX – Allen Media Group)

WSBT-TV, South Bend (CBS – Sinclair Broadcasting)

WLFI-TV, Lafayette (CBS – Allen Media Group)

WEVV-TV, Evansville (CBS – Allen Media Group)

WTHI-TV, Terre Haute (CBS – Allen Media Group)

WRJK-TV, Chicago (WISH Statewide News Network)

WMYO-TV, Louisville (WISH Statewide News Network)

Republican Mike Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater have all accepted invitations to appear.

“With this newly created partnership with Allen Media Group, Sinclair Broadcasting and WISH TV’s current Statewide News Network partners, we are now able to bring this important debate to every Hoosier in the state of Indiana,” McCoy said. “The entire state is part of our community when it comes to a governor’s race and we at WISH-TV take pride in being the statewide leader when it comes to news.“

The debate moderators will be members of the award-winning News 8 team, led by Phil Sanchez, WISH-TV’s lead political anchor.

Voters can send questions for the candidates to the email address: AskTheCandidates@wishtv.com.

For detailed candidate policy strategy, commentary, and interviews, you can go to: All INdiana Politics Podcast UnPHILtered with Phil Sanchez or WISHTV.com/politics.