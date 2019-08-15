WISH-TV awarded with Cardinal Community Service Award for Gr8 Paper Push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV has been awarded the Indiana Broadcasters Association 2019 Cardinal Community Service Award.

Each year, the Indiana Broadcasters Association recognizes TV and radio stations that strengthen their communities through programs and efforts with Cardinal Community Service Awards.

This year’s award recognizes the work WISH-TV did in 2018 for the Gr8 Paper Push.

Each year, teachers spend an average of $500 to $1,000 of their own money on school supplies to support students who attend classes without the needed materials.

For the fifth year, WISH-TV teamed up with Teachers’ Treasures, a free store for teachers, for the Gr8 Paper Push.

This year’s drive was a huge success. Two truckloads were filled with school supplies. This inventory will allow Teachers’ Treasures to send supplies to 96 schools via their Mobile Outreach Program, directly impacting 38,400 students and 1,536 classrooms and teachers.

“We cannot thank WISH enough,” said Margaret Sheehan, the executive director of Indiana Public Shools.

