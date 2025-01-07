WISH-TV EXPANDS REPORTING AND ANCHORING TEAM WITH AWARD WINNING JOURNALIST

INDIANAPOLIS – January 7, 2025 – Al Carl, Vice President, News at WISH-TV, today announced the addition of award-winning Anchor/Reporter Faran Fronczak to the WISH-TV News 8 team.

Fronczak brings 15 years of anchoring and reporting experience to WISH-TV including network level positions in Washington DC where she served as anchor and correspondent for NEWSnet and International News Network. Most recently Fronczak has been the evening anchor at WTVQ in Lexington, Kentucky. She started her broadcast career at WIFR in Rockford, Illinois. Then it was off to South Bend, Indiana, where she was the evening anchor and reporter for FOX28 News for 4 years covering the highs and lows of Michiana. Including Notre Dame Football, to all things Mayor Pete Buttigieg. She also made stops at KTSM in El Paso, Texas and WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Faran brings a wealth of experience and journalistic excellence to WISH-TV,” Carl said. “She’s been on some of the biggest stories in the nation and will bring that drive to News 8.”

“Indiana has always been a second home to me,” Fronczak said. “I can’t wait to share your stories and see you out in the community.”

Fronczak is from Chicago, a Purdue graduate and a huge Colts fan!

She starts as an investigative reporter and evening co-anchor January 13.

###

WISH-TV is Focused on Family and The Community!