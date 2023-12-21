WISH-TV extends deadline for I Love to Read Challenge

The annual I Love to Read challenge is now open for registration – and we have EXTENDED the deadline! You can register HERE.

Teachers of eligible classrooms can register their classes NOW through Friday, January 5, 2024 – 5:00pm EDT to compete for prizes, a classroom pizza party, and the I Love to Read champions trophy! This will not affect the timing of the rest of the Challenge. WISH-TV is proud to partner with the NCAA Readers Become Leaders program again this year to encourage a love of reading in third-graders to help them transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.”

The I Love to Read Challenge encourages safe competition among classrooms with a focus on both personal effort and collaborative achievement.

We listened to your input and are making this year’s Challenge a DOUBLE ELIMINATION bracket style contest to bring out the best in your students. The registration link below will open Monday morning, November 27th to sign your class up for the I Love to Read Challenge!

Click HERE for complete rules and timeline for the I Love to Read Challenge