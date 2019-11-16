WISH-TV kicks off annual WISH Tree campaign with #TweetForToys

WISH-TV has kicked off its annual WISH Tree campaign with our Tweet for Toys event.

Now through Dec. 3, local business and organizations are encouraged to conduct their own toys drives. Once they are set up and collecting new, unwrapped toys, tweet #TweetForToys to @WISH_TV by Dec. 3, 2019. We’ll do the rest when our on-air team comes to pick them up on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Here are the simple steps:

Organize a toy drive at your local business or organization.

Collect new, unwrapped toys.

Tweet #TweetForToys to @WISH_TV or email TweetForToys@WISHTV.com before Dec. 3, 2019, to arrange a pickup.

We’ll see you on Wednesday, December 4, 2019!

Celebrating its 30th consecutive year, WISH-TV’s WISH Tree collects thousands of toys benefiting the Indy Public Safety Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit supporting the efforts of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services agencies, which distribute toys through holiday initiatives as well as on emergency calls throughout the year.

WISH Tree will continue to collect toys from the public through Dec. 19, 2019, at these drop-off locations:

Ed Martin Automotive Group locations.

Norris Choplin Scroeder law firm, 101 W. Ohio St.

Radio station B105.7, 40 Monument Circle.

Tweet for Toys and WISH Tree are sponsored by Ed Martin, Norris Choplin Schroeder, Coca-Cola Consolidated, B105.7 and WISH-TV.