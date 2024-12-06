WISH-TV’s third Multicultural Media Producing Program class graduates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)— Thursday was a big night at WISH-TV as students from our third Multicultural Media Producing Program graduated after several months of hard work.

The program, launched in 2023 by WISH-TV’s CEO and owner DuJuan McCoy, is designed to teach local high school and college students the ins and outs of the TV news business.

The 16-week course was led by longtime WISH-TV Executive Producer Adam Krent. He thanked the students during the ceremony for their engagement and genuine desire to learn.

“I want to thank you guys for being engaged, asking a lot of questions, and genuinely wanting to learn this semester,” he said.

MMPP grad Autumn Carter says the program was an amazing experience. “It’s the only kind of its class, but you can tell all that you learn that in that class,” she said.

Another graduate Kendall Pierson said, “I loved the program, learned how to write as a producer, and the behind-the-scenes of being in an actual newsroom. I was able to work with actual producers and anchors like yourself and Dakarai, and it set me up for a lot of success.”

MMPP grad Isaiah Fairrow echoed Carter and Pierson, saying, “I did stories in high school and earlier in my college career, but it’s really the writing because writing is a lot more complex here, you get to get different perspectives on different issues.”

WISH-TV News Director Brady Gibson spoke at the graduation, telling students that wherever they go in their lives, they “are writing the first draft of history.”

The students celebrated with goodies from Taylor’s Bakery alongside receiving their diplomas.

To learn more about WISH-TV’s MMPP program, click here.