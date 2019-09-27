WISH-TV participates in Indy Do Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the WISH-TV team spent Thursday giving back to the community.

WISH-TV was a proud supporter of Indy Do Day from the Rotary Club of Indianapolis.

Randy Ingram, WISH-TV vice president and general manager, joined the television station’s team at Teachers’ Treasures where they sorted donations and worked on several art projects.

Businesses from across Indianapolis come together every year for Indy Do Day. Volunteers are encouraged to use the opportunity to get to know their neighbors, take ownership of their neighborhoods, and take care of one another.